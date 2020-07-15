Ghana: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Hit 24,518 ... 20,187 Recover/Discharged, 139 Deaths

Ghana's confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have risen to 24,518 after recording 270 new cases of infections across the country.

The new infections are from cases reported on July 9 this year.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 20, 187 patients have recovered or been discharged while the death toll has risen to 139 from 135 since the last update.

The GHS said the country's active case count now stood at 4,192.

The service said 25 patients were in severe conditions with eight in critical condition and four on ventilators.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 9,823 were from general surveillance while 14, 695 were from enhanced contact racing, the GHS indicated.

A total of 328,383 tests have been conducted so far, and out of this 9, 823 tested positive out of 119,973 tests conducted through routine surveillance while 14,695 positive cases were recorded out of 208, 410 tests done through contact tracing.

New infections were recorded in seven regions with Ashanti Region recording the highest infections of 104, followed by Greater Accra with 102 and Ahafo 32.

The other regions are Eastern 20, Oti 5, Bono East 4 and Volta 3.

On the regional breakdown, Greater Accra has 13,404 cases with 10,584 recoveries and discharges, followed by Ashanti with 5,254 out of which 4, 489 patients have recovered and were discharged.

The GHS indicated 2,009 patients have recovered and discharged out of a total of 2,128 cases in the Western Region, while Central Region has 1,110 cases with 835 recovered and discharged.

Meanwhile, the service has indicated that Eastern Region has a total case count of 931 out of which 820 had recovered and discharged while Volta Region has a total of 390 cases with 350 recovered and discharged patients.

Also the Upper East Region has a total case count of 282 with 275 recoveries and discharges while Bono East has so far recorded 205 cases with 196 recoveries and discharges.

Northern Region, according to the service, has a total of 186 cases with 162 recoveries while Western North has a total of 173 cases with 140 recoveries and discharges.

Other regions including Oti, Ahafo, Savannah and North East have 120, 98, 51 and nine cases respectively with 102, 11, 48 and seven recoveries and discharges.

Meanwhile in the Upper West Region all 70 cases have either recovered or been discharged.