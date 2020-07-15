Ghana: CAS to Decide FA, Palmer Fate Friday

14 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The fate of Ghana's football will be determined on Friday when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rules on the decisive case involving Wilfred Kwaku Palmer and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Mr. Palmer last year took the then Normalization Committee to CAS to challenge his disqualification from the FA's presidential race in October 2019.

CAS after almost nine months of legal tussle would on Friday announce its verdict on the case which could shake the football fraternity especially when it goes in favour of Mr. Palmer.

Decision on the case was delayed following the COVID-19 outbreak but with the return of football across the globe, CAS has moved to rule on the case.

"On behalf of the Deputy President of CAS Appeals Arbitration Division, please be advised that the time limit to communicate the Arbitral Award to the Parties, pursuant to Article R59 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration, has been extended until 17 July, 2020," a letter from CAS to the GFA on June 18 stated.

Should the decision favour Palmer, the likely consequence could be the holding of a fresh election with the petitioner as a candidate.

Ghana's football in recent years have been met with series of administrative challenges from Anas Aremeyaw Anas' expose' which brought football to its knees and Kwesi Nyantakyi's sad end, leading to the formation of a Normalization Committee which gave birth to the elections that brought Mr. Okraku to power.

Many football pundits are optimistic that Friday's ruling would bring to an end, all the challenges facing football instead of reopening old wounds.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

