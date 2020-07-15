Ghana: Bank Online or Use Our Escorts for Withdrawals - - Police Alert Kumasi Residents

14 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Faustina Kwabea Osei

Kumasi — The Ashanti Regional Police Command has identified an emerging robbery trend in the Kumasi metropolis with people doing withdrawals from the banks, in particular, as the targets of armed robbers in the city

According to the police command, the suspects lurk around the premises of the various banks and financial institutions and use motorbikes to trail unsuspecting victims and rob them of their money at the opportune time.

In a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs Directorate of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the police urged the public to stay alert, so that they did not fall prey to these suspected robbers.

The command, however, advised the public especially those who go to withdraw huge sums of money to adhere to precautionary measures, including resorting to electronic transfers and transactions where applicable saying "institutions who must carry huge sums can also request for police escort".

The public have been advised to be very mindful of those they communicate their banking transactions with and be wary of those who lurk around banking premises aimlessly and report them to the police officer on duty.

Banks and financial institutions have been urged by the command to mount security cameras at their premises and monitor them regularly.

The police command then appealed to the public to provide information on suspected criminals within their communities and should not hesitate to report them to the police.

It, however, warned those behind criminal activities in the region to put a stop to it as the command was working to arrest suspected criminals who were operating in and around the Kumasi metropolis, saying "they will be dealt with ruthlessly when arrested".

The command assured the public that the police was committed to providing the very best security in the region in order for all to go about their activities peacefully devoid of fear.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.