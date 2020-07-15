Ghana: Vodafone Invests in Extensive Fibre Infrastructure Rollout

Vodafone Ghana has invested in an extensive fibre infrastructure rollout to provide seamless ultra-high speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity for its customers at home and at work.

As part of this initiative, Vodafone has begun a campaign to upgrade customers on its copper-based broadband to its FTTH service for free.

The campaign is part of Vodafone's FTTH rollout strategy, aimed at progressively replacing its copper network nationwide with fibre.

Vodafone's fibre broadband service is already transforming communities in Ghana by enabling businesses and customers to do so much more. It offers far greater reliability and seamless connection across data and voice calls.

As part of this campaign, Vodafone is upgrading customers in various communities within the Greater Accra Region onto its fibre broadband service for free. These communities including Abeka, Abelemkpe, Achimota, Adenta, Airport Residential Area, Ashongman, Asylum Down, Avenor, Awudome and Botwe.

Commenting on the initiative, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana said "We have a superior network and continue to invest heavily to make it even better for our consumers as well as businesses. We are excited to provide customers with additional value through our fibre broadband service.

She said "connecting to this service gives customers 10 times the internet speed they already get on copper. Fibre offers a completely new world of possibilities for businesses and consumers as they get to do so much more online, at the same time. The wider bandwidth makes it possible for more connected devices to be used at the same time, which means you can watch TV, take an online course, play video games, stream, download and many more. Customers in the other regions where our FTTH service is also readily available will be subsequently upgraded," she said.