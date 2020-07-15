Ghana: Vodafone Invests in Extensive Fibre Infrastructure Rollout

14 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone Ghana has invested in an extensive fibre infrastructure rollout to provide seamless ultra-high speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity for its customers at home and at work.

As part of this initiative, Vodafone has begun a campaign to upgrade customers on its copper-based broadband to its FTTH service for free.

The campaign is part of Vodafone's FTTH rollout strategy, aimed at progressively replacing its copper network nationwide with fibre.

Vodafone's fibre broadband service is already transforming communities in Ghana by enabling businesses and customers to do so much more. It offers far greater reliability and seamless connection across data and voice calls.

As part of this campaign, Vodafone is upgrading customers in various communities within the Greater Accra Region onto its fibre broadband service for free. These communities including Abeka, Abelemkpe, Achimota, Adenta, Airport Residential Area, Ashongman, Asylum Down, Avenor, Awudome and Botwe.

Commenting on the initiative, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana said "We have a superior network and continue to invest heavily to make it even better for our consumers as well as businesses. We are excited to provide customers with additional value through our fibre broadband service.

She said "connecting to this service gives customers 10 times the internet speed they already get on copper. Fibre offers a completely new world of possibilities for businesses and consumers as they get to do so much more online, at the same time. The wider bandwidth makes it possible for more connected devices to be used at the same time, which means you can watch TV, take an online course, play video games, stream, download and many more. Customers in the other regions where our FTTH service is also readily available will be subsequently upgraded," she said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.