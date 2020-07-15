Somalia: Plane Carrying Relief Crash Lands in Hiran

A plane carrying aid has crash-landed in Hiran of Hirshabelle state in central Somalia. The cargo plane was coming from Djibouti when it crashes-landed.

Three people including the pilot were on board when the cargo plane crash-landed on Tuesday at Beledweyne. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

All three were rescued by locals but escaped with slight injuries.

Residents say black smoke was billowing above buildings after the aircraft crash-landed. The government has not commented on the matter.

It's the second plane crashing after a Kenyan plane carrying crashed in aid supplies in the fight against Coronavirus was shot down by Ethiopian troops on May 4th killing six people on board.