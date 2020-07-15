Eritrea: Training On Locust Invasion Control

Mendefera — Training on pests control in general and that of locust invasion was organized to over 50 staff members of the Ministry of Agriculture and members of the Defense Forces in Mai-Mine sub-zone, Southern region.

The theoretical and practical training included characteristics and types of pests and means of controlling, application and maintenance of spray equipment as well as spraying system.

Indicating that the objective of the training was to put in place precautionary measures in case of the occurrence of locust invasion, Mr. Rehas Alene, Acting Head of the Ministry of Agriculture in the sub-zone, called on the trainees to transfer the knowledge they acquired to fellow farmers.

Pointing out that the training will have significant contribution in developing their knowledge; the trainees expressed readiness to apply the training they received practically on the ground.

Similar training was also provided to over 2,500 farmers and members of the Defense Forces in the Central region from 2 to 14 July.