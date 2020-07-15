Sudan: 67 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 67 new cases of infection with Coronavirus (Covid-19). Seven people have died and 62 cases have recovered.

The ministry's epidemiological report issued yesterday and the results of the tests on Thursday, July 9, show a total cumulative number of cases of infection in Sudan since the beginning of the pandemic as 10,316. The official figures reflect 657 deaths while 5,403 people have recovered from the virus.

The epidemiological report indicated that 14 of the country's 18 states did not record any new cases of infection. The new cases were registered in Khartoum state (10), El Gezira state (24), Kassala (22), and Red Sea state (11).

One death was registered in Khartoum, another in El Gezira, three in Kassala, and two in Red Sea state.

The cases of recovery were registered in Khartoum (44), El Gezira (15), White Nile state (1), River Nile (1), and Red Sea state (1).

The ministry noted that four laboratories carried out the examinations, where the total of the examined samples reached 343, with the number of positive samples at 67.

The Federal Ministry of Health asserted its work according to the updated protocol for cases of recovery and exit from isolation, with the federal teamwork with state epidemiological departments to periodically review and verify the cumulative daily data.

The Ministry pointed out two cases came to Khartoum from Kassala, and that the cumulative number for the states of South Kordofan was modified from 15 to 14 cases.

The Ministry stressed on the need to adhere to the health emergency law with staying at home, the application of preventive instructions of (social distancing - hand washing - sneezing and coughing etiquette, and the immediate reporting and follow up of the daily epidemiological reports on the ministry's Facebook page and the Sudan's corona pandemic platform.

Unamid

The UN-AU peacekeeping mission in Darfur (Unamid) has reported 12 cases of Covid-19 infection among its personnel as of July 8.

A Unamid statement on Sunday says that of the 20 cases recorded, 15 have fully recovered from the disease and one person has died.

So far, 44 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted on Mission personnel in Darfur as of 12 July, based on staff showing mild or moderate symptoms or having potentially been in contact with a confirmed or suspected Covid-19 case, the statement says.

Aid to Sudan

The statement outlines that "Unamid continues to provide support to the Government of Sudan to enhance its response to Covid-19".

In this regard, and in line with UN Secretary General's message of 5 April 2020 on gender-based violence and the women, peace and security framework, Unamid in collaboration with the ministries of health and social development in Darfur's five states, organized a series of training of trainers (ToT) workshops and sensitization sessions on Covid-19 from 23 June to 7 July 2020. The sessions focused on the social consequences of Covid-19 lock down on women including implications for domestic violence. To optimize impact, the Mission has allocated 20,000 USD to expand the initiative to ten other localities in Darfur considered high risk for Covid-19. Over one hundred community leaders, women and youth participated in the project.

On 5 July, Unamid distributed hygiene materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Sortony gathering site, North Darfur. The items included 40 water jerricans used as hand water stations and 1000 dignity kits comprising sanitary pads, soap and body lotion for women and girls. The support is part of an ongoing rights-based approach to addressing Covid-19 related needs and vulnerabilities especially for IDP women and girls.

On 2 July, Unamid and the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), conducted a two-day training of trainers session on Covid-19 with particular focus on gender-based violence and domestic violence for 30 women at El Neem IDP camp in Daein, East Darfur.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 29 June, Unamid, through the State Liaison Functions (SLFs), distributed sanitary items to women inmates accompanied by babies and auxiliaries at a women's prison in Zalingei, Central Darfur.

On 22 June, the Unamid team site in Kass, South Darfur, donated 60 face masks to the Kass state prison. On the same day, the Mission, through the SLF and in partnership with the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) distributed hygiene and sanitary items (500 face masks, 50 litres of hand sanitizers, 50 litres of liquid soap and 10 cartons of bar soaps) to 750 inmates in Shallah federal prison in El Fasher, North Darfur, the Unamid statement concludes.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.