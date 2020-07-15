Rwanda: RwandAir Resumes Flights on August 1, Starts With Africa Routes

14 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

National carrier, RwandAir will resume flights on August 1, after almost five months since the airline suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has taken a heavy toll on industry.

This follows the government decision to reopen airport operations for commercial flights.

According to RwandAir chief executive officer, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, the carrier has embarked on a gradual reopening strategy like many other airlines across the world.

"The number of routes will depend on which countries will have lifted their travel restrictions by then. We'll start with those who are open," she noted.

Even when countries fully open up, which will be determined by how much the novel coronavirus pandemic recedes, airlines will have to wait a little longer before passengers are confident enough to travel again.

Makolo said RwandAir will start with the African routes that are already open - the airline operates more destinations in Africa, flying to about 24 destinations across the region.

For the long haul routes, she said, they will start with Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - one of the most lucrative business routes for the airline, where they previously operated daily flights.

The carrier experienced an increase in its passenger traffic to Dubai by about 17 per cent, and cargo by 38 per cent in the first seven months of 2019, according to Al Rais Travel that represents the airline in Dubai.

Passenger confidence

2020 is said to be the worst year in aviation history and airlines are in survival mode. Air travel demand has significantly decreased with little confidence from passengers.

A June survey by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) indicated that 58 per cent of people avoided air travel due to Covid-19, but the number expecting to continue to avoid air travel in the future could fall to 33 per cent.

"We're rebuilding our business in the context of the new normal. Rebuilding passenger confidence that it's safe to fly in the midst of the pandemic," Makolo said.

RwandAir's boss also highlighted that they are putting all health and safety measures in place across all touch points, asserting that the demand for air travel will grow gradually.

Experts predict it will, however, take a few years for the industry to get back to 2019 levels of activity.

Governments will, therefore, need to continue providing financial relief and assistance to airlines as well as flexibility in slot usage.

The Government already announced it will increase funding to the national carrier to Rwf145.1 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year, up from Rwf121.8 billion this financial year.

This is meant to help the airline to respond to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funds are also meant to facilitate the airline to continue its expansion plan, including the acquisition of new planes and opening new routes.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.