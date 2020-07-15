Rwanda: SACA Aim High in Maiden Rwanda Cycling Cup

14 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

SKOL Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA) are in top gear ahead of the 2020 Rwanda Cycling Cup, which is due to get underway in September.

The Nzove-based side embarked on intensive training last month and will be looking to win the Rwanda Cycling Cup in their maiden season following the club's formation early this year.

Jean Eric Habimana, one of the team's youngsters, won the inaugural Heroes Cycling Cup in February before the team made their historic first appearance in the Tour du Rwanda later that month.

Founding head coach Adrien Niyonshuti is optimistic about his side's chances.

"We are doing well in training, and all the riders are picking rhythm again. We will go in Rwanda Cycling Cup with one objective - winning it," Niyonshuti said in an exclusive interview with Times Sport.

SACA's roster comprises 11 riders, including former Tour du Rwanda winner Jean Bosco Nsengimana who was signed from local giants Benediction Club.

Cycling is one of the non-contact sports that were cleared to resume outdoor training last month, and SACA has since been working hard in training under the guidance of Niyonshuti.

Moise Mugisha, arguably one of the most promising riders in the game today, defied the odds to finish in second position at this year's Tour du Rwanda, 54 seconds behind Eritrean Natnael Tesfazion.

Niyonshiti added: "We did well in our first two competitions - Heroes Cup and Tour du Rwanda - and we look forward to the next races once the ban on competitions is lifted - hopefully in September."

SACA is one of the only two Rwandan sides formally registered as a UCI continental team, along with Benediction.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.