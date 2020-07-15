Rwanda: SACA Aim High in Maiden Rwanda Cycling Cup

SKOL Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA) are in top gear ahead of the 2020 Rwanda Cycling Cup, which is due to get underway in September.

The Nzove-based side embarked on intensive training last month and will be looking to win the Rwanda Cycling Cup in their maiden season following the club's formation early this year.

Jean Eric Habimana, one of the team's youngsters, won the inaugural Heroes Cycling Cup in February before the team made their historic first appearance in the Tour du Rwanda later that month.

Founding head coach Adrien Niyonshuti is optimistic about his side's chances.

"We are doing well in training, and all the riders are picking rhythm again. We will go in Rwanda Cycling Cup with one objective - winning it," Niyonshuti said in an exclusive interview with Times Sport.

SACA's roster comprises 11 riders, including former Tour du Rwanda winner Jean Bosco Nsengimana who was signed from local giants Benediction Club.

Cycling is one of the non-contact sports that were cleared to resume outdoor training last month, and SACA has since been working hard in training under the guidance of Niyonshuti.

Moise Mugisha, arguably one of the most promising riders in the game today, defied the odds to finish in second position at this year's Tour du Rwanda, 54 seconds behind Eritrean Natnael Tesfazion.

Niyonshiti added: "We did well in our first two competitions - Heroes Cup and Tour du Rwanda - and we look forward to the next races once the ban on competitions is lifted - hopefully in September."

SACA is one of the only two Rwandan sides formally registered as a UCI continental team, along with Benediction.