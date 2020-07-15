Cameroon: Rhandy Ndonko Murder Suspect Apprehended

Nchang Tina Ngwa, 22, was presented to the public by elements of the First Police Station in the Centre Region in Yaounde.

The suspected killer of Ndonko Rhandy, 12, has been arrested by the police. Nchang Tina Ngwa, 22, was presented to the public by police officers of the First Police Station in the Centre Region in Yaounde yesterday September 8, 2016.

Reports say, Nchang Tina Ngwa, a house maid working with the Ndonko family residing in Santa Babara, Yaounde, allegedly stabbed and killed Ndonko Rhandy in September, 2016. Rhandy Ndonko was stabbed three times on the back before he gave up the ghost. From police interrogations, Nchang Tina Ngwa said that she had earlier drunk two large bottles of Guinness and a short of Whisky before committing the act. The elder brother of the late Rhandy Ndonko, Ndonko Wanyl, while downstairs, heard the desperate screams of his brother and ran upstairs for his rescue. But he was almost stabbed by Nchang Tina Ngwa who was brandishing a knife. He ran for his dear life and Tina successfully ran into hiding. Tina was arrested eight days later at the Ngousso neigbourhood and was kept under police custody for investigations.

According to the reports, Nchang Tina Ngwa was recruited two weeks ago through the contact of a Bamenda based agency that facilitates the recruitment of housemaids. Also, the children of the Ndonko's had just returned from holidays two days after the incident and so were not used to the housemaid. From this incident, the police is thereby calling on families to be careful with the housemaids they recruit, especially the psychological state of the housemaids.