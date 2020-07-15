Gambia: French Envoy Emphasizes Need to Continue Funding Ecomig

14 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

French Chargé d' Affaires in The Gambia, Mr. Joël GODEAU said Tuesday France considers it essential to continue the funding by Europe of the ECOWAS forces m(ECOMIG) which guarantees the stability of the former British colony during this period of transition.

He said: "France considers it essential to continue the funding by Europe of the ECOWAS forcem (ECOMIG) which guarantees the stability of The Gambia during this period of transition."

"This exceptional endeavor by EU and ECOWAS partners must be accompanied by redoubled efforts in the reform of the security sector."

He made this statement in a press release issued to the local press in Banjul.

France has made an officer available to the Office of National Security within the international team of SSR advisers and will continue to

provide to the country's security institutions targeted Training contributing to the improvement of capacities (police, immigration, military), he added.

He added the program of calling at the Port of Banjul of vessels of the French National Navy will be carried on following the last call at the end of January of the Offshore Patrol Vessel COMMANDANT BOUAN, in order to develop exchanges with the Gambian Navy and support for the fight against illegal fishing, terrorism and migrant trafficking.

