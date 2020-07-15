Sudan: UNAMID Expresses Concern Over Violence in Kutum and Fata Brno Camp

Zalingei — The Peacekeeping Forces in Darfur have expressed concern about the violence incidents in North Darfur state that have killed and wounded many civilians and displaced people during the past two days.

The United Nations- African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) has expressed in statement its deep concern over the violent incidents that broke out in the city of Kutum on July 12, and the attack carried by unknown armed persons on the Fata Borno camp for the displaced on the morning of July 13, killing 9 of the displaced persons and wounding 20.

The statement noted that the UN mission condemns the loss of lives and injuries, and regrets the material damage caused to government buildings and private property as a result of these acts of violence.

The statement has indicated that the agricultural seasons in Darfur have witnessed similar events in the past, it is unfortunate that these incidents occur in conjunction with the approach of the Transitional Government of Sudan and the armed movements to concluded the negotiations that are expected to achieve peace, stability and the promise of prosperity for the Darfur region and the Sudan in general.

The statement asserted the mission close work with the relevant Sudanese authorities and communities to ease tensions in order to prevent further loss of lives, adding that the mission dispatched additional formed police units to the area and intensified patrols in and around tension areas to ensure the safety and protection of the displaced, and to that end the mission has engaged the community leaders and urges them with all parties to exercise self-restraint.

The statement indicated that in July 13, the UNAMID patrol team from Kutum managed to enter Fata Borno camp for the displaced, exhumed the remains of nine people and found 20 wounded, while the formed police unit of the Mission has evacuated the injured o to the field site in Kutum, where they were admitted to the first-level hospital, to spend the night until their condition was stabilized for further evaluation.

The UNAMID statement explained: "At the request of the government, UNAMID sent an air medical evacuation team to Kutum to work to make the case of 13 seriously injured stable and evacuate them to El Fasher."

The statement concluded by asserting that the mission continues to work closely with the relevant authorities at the local, state and federal levels to restore calm and prevent further violence from erupting in the area of its responsibility.