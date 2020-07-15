Sudan: Tawer Concludes Visit for Peace Between Nuba and Bani Amer in New Halfa

Khartoum 7-7-2020 (SUNA) - The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Professor Seddig Taower, has concluded his visit to Kassala State, where he witnessed the signing ceremony of the Conciliation Agreement (Al-Galad) between the Nuba and Al-Bani Amer tribes yesterday in the New Halfa, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Tawer has asserted the state's commitment to sponsoring and secure of the agreement to ensure the sustainability of the relations between the two tribes and to put them on the right track, calling on the citizens to adhere to the genuine Sudanese values and positive thinking for their unity.

He indicated the delegation's commitment on the maintenance of the kidney hospital in New Halfa locality, to contribute to the alleviation of citizens' suffering, while the director of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, Engineer Mubarak Erdol, has pledged the maintenance of New Halfa Hospital.

The member of the Sovereign Council, Tawer has lauded efforts of the regular forces in maintaining security and extending the state's prestige, asserting the state's endeavor to enhance its capabilities to fully play its national role.

He called on the youth to be cautious and prudent in dealing with rumors published through the media, indicating that the Information's Law will punish all those who launch rumors and those who cause sedition with deterrent penalties.

It is worth mentioning that the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Professor Seddig Tawer, was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included representatives of the Council of Ministers, the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, and a number of other officials.