Sudan: Governor of N. Darfur Issues Decision to Maintain Security in Fataperno Administrative Unit

14 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El- Fasher — The Acting governor of North Darfur State , Major General Malik Al-Tayeb Khojaly issued today the decision No. 84 of 2020 to preserve security and extend the state's prestige on the administrative unit of Fataperno in Kutum locality.

The decision has included the evacuation of the farmer's lands in the area for its owners from the aggressors immediately; the prohibition of the wearing of the veil of (Kadamul); the prevention of the driving of the motorcycles, and the confiscation of motorcycles and weapons; the arrest of the suspects in the incidents and bringing them to justice.

