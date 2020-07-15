South Africa: Meritocracy or Cadre Deployment? How South Africa Should Appoint Its State Leaders

opinion

There has to be a conscious effort to provide a fair opportunity to all other South Africans outside the party political space who have skills and expertise to contribute.

Following the announcement of the shortlisted candidates for the National Youth Development Agency's board, much discussion has been sparked regarding the process of appointing people for strategic roles in the state. Of course, this is not a new debate. Many have expressed their views about "cadre deployment". Similarly, I have fallen for the temptation of opining on this issue despite my prior resolve to remain as silent as the lips of Memnon in The Language of Ruins.

About the NYDA process in particular, I have to state that I unreservedly support all the young people who were shortlisted and that I have full confidence in the wisdom of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. What I want to deal with is whether there is anything wrong with cadre deployment in itself, in how it has been implemented and whether in fact meritocracy and cadre deployment are mutually exclusive as others have sought to present them.

Defined in the simplest terms, cadre deployment refers to a process through which political parties in a democracy...