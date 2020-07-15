Rwanda: Pockets of Nyamagabe, Nyamasheke Districts Go Under Fresh COVID-19 Lockdown

15 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Ministry of Local Government (Minaloc) on Tuesday, July 14 put six cells of Nyamagabe and Nyamasheke districts in a 15-day Covid-19 lockdown.

According to a statement by Minaloc, the decision was a result of a health assessment done after the pandemic was confirmed in some parts of the two districts.

The cells of Nyamagabe district, Southern Province to be affected by this directive are Kigeme in Gasaka Sector and Ruhunga in Kibirizi sector.

The other four cells of Nyamasheke district, Western Province are Mubuga, Gitwa and the southern part of the tarmac road heading to Kivu in Butare and Jarama cells.

Residents of these cells put under lockdown are urged to continue observing Covid-19 preventive measures and both local leaders and security organs are requested to follow-up the implementation of these directives, Minaloc reiterated in a statement.

More directives to contain the pandemic in the country are expected to be issued on Wednesday, July 15 after a cabinet meeting expected to be held on the same day.

38 new Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile Rwanda on Tuesday, July 14 reported 38 new Covid-19 cases bringing the tally of positive cases of this pandemic to 1,416.

As per the daily Covid-19 update by the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 18 were detected in Kigali and "they include those in a high-risk isolated cluster".

Others include 12 cases that were found in high-risk zones of Nyamasheke, four detected in Rusizi district, two in Rubavu district, one in Kirehe district and another one confirmed in Nyabihu district.

Meanwhile, on the same day Rwanda reported 27 recoveries.

So far the country has 737 Covid-19 recovered cases, against 675 active cases.

Since March 14, when Rwanda reported her first case of this pandemic, four deaths have been recorded in the country.

The deceased include Rwandans who were on active duty outside the country and arrived in the country in critical health condition.

However, according to available information provided by the Ministry of Health, the latest person to succumb to the Virus was a 78 year old man.

