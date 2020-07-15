Ethiopia: Attackers Destroyed Gebre Sellassie's Hotel After Singer's Death

Haile Resort, a luxury tourist facility owned by renown World Marathon runner Haile Gebre Sellassie, was among hotels and infrastructure destroyed in Shashemane, Ethiopia in the immediate aftermath of the killing of Oromo musician Hachalu Hundessa nearly two weeks ago.

Attackers went on a rampage in Shashemane, the country's rastafarian utopia located in the Oromia region, where they targeted and destroyed a number of hotels, shops and businesses.

The marathoner is said to have incurred losses running into millions of shillings following the rampage that destroyed his expansive three star hotel.

It is located about 250 kilometres from Addis Ababa.

The government has previously said that Shene, an anti-government group also known as the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), was responsible for rampage in the region following Hundessa's death.

At least 239 people have been killed in the protests that rocked the horn country, including police officers.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the country's first Oromo leader, has pointed the finger at Egypt. It accuses Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's administration of stirring unrest amid an ongoing row over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Two suspects have been arrested over suspected involvement in Hundessa's death.