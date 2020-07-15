Kenya: Seven Counties to Benefit From Sh2.4 Billion Water Project

14 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elizabeth Ojina and George Odiwuor

Residents of at least seven Nyanza and South Rift counties will be beneficiaries of a new water connectivity project.

The Sh2.4 billion project is being funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the government through Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency (LVSWWDA).

Agency chief executive George Odede said the water supply scheme targets Homa Bay, Kisumu, Migori, Nyamira, Siaya, Nandi and Bomet counties.

"We are targeting residents of Isebania, Migori town, Siaya town, Keroka, Kilgoris and parts of Nandi and Bomet. The studies will be completed in two or three months," Mr Odede said.

The Siaya-Bondo project will cost Sh200 million, Oyugis (Sh700 million), Kendu Bay (Sh700 million) and Nandi and Bomet (Sh800 million).

Mr Odede said the project would provide more than 200,000 people with water and more than 51,000 with sanitation services.

It involves the expansion of the water supply and construction of a waste treatment plant in Kisumu.

"The Kisumu project will supply water to the town and Kisumu west," Mr Odede said.

The Ugunja-Sega-Ukwala phase will include the building of 120-metre long and 2.85-metre high concrete weir across Nzoia River and laying of 400-metre steel mains to Kager treatment plant.

He added that the rising Lake Victoria water level has damaged the pumping station.

"The recent floods also led to the silting of dams in Migori town, Isebania, Sidindi and Malanga," Mr Odede added.

Meanwhile, the agency plans to supply water to learning institutions in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

LVSWWDA chairman Erick Okeyo said 87 rural and urban schools are targeted in the project.

"It is a timely programme, considering that Covid-19 is spreading. The schools will have water by August," Mr Okeyo said, adding that the agency has set aside Sh80 million and is seeking Sh50 million more for the plan.

"The target amount will help us acquire equipment for sinking boreholes," he said.

In Nyasumbi, Homa Bay County, locals are the beneficiaries of a Sh2.9 million project undertaken by the devolved government.

County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe, Water Executive Dickson Nyawinda and Kasgunga MCA Nura Odongo launched the project Tuesday.

Mr Ogwe said residents have been suffering from perennial water shortage that has caused death of animals during dry seasons.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.