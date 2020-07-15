Kenya: Seven Counties to Benefit From Sh2.4 Billion Water Project

Residents of at least seven Nyanza and South Rift counties will be beneficiaries of a new water connectivity project.

The Sh2.4 billion project is being funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the government through Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency (LVSWWDA).

Agency chief executive George Odede said the water supply scheme targets Homa Bay, Kisumu, Migori, Nyamira, Siaya, Nandi and Bomet counties.

"We are targeting residents of Isebania, Migori town, Siaya town, Keroka, Kilgoris and parts of Nandi and Bomet. The studies will be completed in two or three months," Mr Odede said.

The Siaya-Bondo project will cost Sh200 million, Oyugis (Sh700 million), Kendu Bay (Sh700 million) and Nandi and Bomet (Sh800 million).

Mr Odede said the project would provide more than 200,000 people with water and more than 51,000 with sanitation services.

It involves the expansion of the water supply and construction of a waste treatment plant in Kisumu.

"The Kisumu project will supply water to the town and Kisumu west," Mr Odede said.

The Ugunja-Sega-Ukwala phase will include the building of 120-metre long and 2.85-metre high concrete weir across Nzoia River and laying of 400-metre steel mains to Kager treatment plant.

He added that the rising Lake Victoria water level has damaged the pumping station.

"The recent floods also led to the silting of dams in Migori town, Isebania, Sidindi and Malanga," Mr Odede added.

Meanwhile, the agency plans to supply water to learning institutions in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

LVSWWDA chairman Erick Okeyo said 87 rural and urban schools are targeted in the project.

"It is a timely programme, considering that Covid-19 is spreading. The schools will have water by August," Mr Okeyo said, adding that the agency has set aside Sh80 million and is seeking Sh50 million more for the plan.

"The target amount will help us acquire equipment for sinking boreholes," he said.

In Nyasumbi, Homa Bay County, locals are the beneficiaries of a Sh2.9 million project undertaken by the devolved government.

County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe, Water Executive Dickson Nyawinda and Kasgunga MCA Nura Odongo launched the project Tuesday.

Mr Ogwe said residents have been suffering from perennial water shortage that has caused death of animals during dry seasons.