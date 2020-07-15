South Africa: The Critical Role After-School Activities Play in Transforming Education During and Beyond COVID-19

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Somila Mjekula

Among the countless systemic and structural issues the Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to contend with, the future of education for millions of children is by far the most complex. Now, more than ever, it has become necessary that we think about education beyond the classroom.

During a policy briefing in April, the United Nations cautioned that although children may not be the face of this pandemic, "they risk being among its biggest victims" due to the irreversible impact it has on their educational learning and development.

This is clear, as Prof Jonathan Jansen's letter of plea to the minister to "cancel the school year 'for the sake of our children'" is growing to be a populist view among academics and health experts alike - contrary to its reception three months prior.

The optimism over saving the school year three months ago made sense. Although the country had been put under strict lockdown and schools were closed under set timelines, our uninformed reasoning saw these restrictions as merely temporary. There were detailed, albeit delayed, plans in place to ensure that the 13 million learners at home received academic support from the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in various ways.

Unfortunately,...

