South Africa: COVID-19 and the Power of Civil Society - What We Can Learn From the HIV/Aids Epidemic

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

There are lessons to be learnt from those who have witnessed not one, but two epidemics: the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the most recent Covid-19 pandemic--but we must harness the power of society.

The International AIDS Society (IAS) and the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation welcomed members of civil society and the media to participate in their recent virtual conference where speakers and panellists reflected on HIV in the time of Covid-19.

The event, organised by the outgoing president of the IAS, Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, also saw Zackie Achmat honoured with the IAS President's Award for his role in the founding of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) in South Africa.

Former Constitutional Court Justice Edward Cameron said that the award affirms that "Zackie is illustrious. He is morally directed by social activism in order to pursue justice and equality for all.

Kerry Cullinan, the health editor at openDemocracy, said that although the webinar was taking place at a difficult time and the entire world was held hostage by a new virus, this was not something new.

"We have been held hostage in the past by HIV. We need to look at the lessons that we learnt from the HIV era, which is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

