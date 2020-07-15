Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Rise By 463 to 33,616

15 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 463 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 33,616 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 128 new cases; Kwara, 92; Enugu, 39; Delta, 33; Edo, 29; Plateau, 28; Kaduna, 23; Oyo, 15; Ogun and Osun, 14 each; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 12; Ondo and Rivers, nine each; Abia, nine; Bayelsa, five; Ekiti, three; and Borno two.

It said: "Nigeria has recorded 33,616 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 13,792 patients have been discharged while 754 persons have died."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.