Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Rise By 463 to 33,616

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 463 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 33,616 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 128 new cases; Kwara, 92; Enugu, 39; Delta, 33; Edo, 29; Plateau, 28; Kaduna, 23; Oyo, 15; Ogun and Osun, 14 each; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 12; Ondo and Rivers, nine each; Abia, nine; Bayelsa, five; Ekiti, three; and Borno two.

It said: "Nigeria has recorded 33,616 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 13,792 patients have been discharged while 754 persons have died."