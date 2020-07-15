South Africa: Justice System 'Fails People of Moorreesburg' After Alleged Perpetrators of GBV Still Walk Free

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

There is a sense of disbelief and despair among members of this impoverished community that the plight of rural children who are victims of gender-based violence appears to have been ignored.

Residents of the town of Moorreesburg, 100km outside Cape Town along the N7, are furious that a man accused of raping and indecently assaulting girls aged four and three in 2019 has still not been prosecuted.

The alleged incidents took place in May and October 2019 and a 49-year-old local pastor was arrested soon afterwards. The charges, however, were provisionally withdrawn for further investigation.

Since the decision to provisionally withdraw the charges, legal practitioner Venice Burgins has bombarded the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in the Western Cape, with questions on the progress of the investigation and when the suspect will be formally charged.

On Friday 10 July 2020, the DPP informed Burgins that the office had been in contact with the SAPS with regard to speeding up the investigation.

"Only once the investigation has been completed and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

