South Africa: Nasrec Field Hospital Receives Donated Oxygen Concentrators, While Teachers' Union Calls for Schools to Close During Peak

Reopening of schools in Alexandra and Tembisa, Gauteng. Screening of learners and staff members in compliance with health, safety and social distancing requirements during the reopening of schools to ensure safety of learners at Rev A. Mapheto Primary School, Eastbank High School and MC Weiller Primary School in Alexandra.
15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Tuesday, volunteers at Nasrec Field Hospital received 70 oxygen concentrators after putting out an urgent public appeal last week. Meanwhile, the South African Democratic Teachers Union has called for all schools to be closed during the country's Covid-19 peak. Despite the pandemic, local elections are due to go ahead in 2021.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 14 July at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, Free State and Eastern Cape did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

A group of volunteers at the Nasrec Field Hospital put out an urgent public appeal last Friday for people to lend them their oxygen concentrators or to donate towards the rental of these machines. By Saturday, they had 70 of these machines. They say there has been an "amazing response" from the public and readers of Maverick Citizen and Daily Maverick.

They spent the weekend training volunteer staff and welcomed their first five patients on Monday. Now that the small high-care unit is up and running, they want to add more beds with oxygen concentrators to lessen the burden on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

