South Africa: Several Eskom Units Return to Service

15 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

While some generating units have returned to service, Eskom will implement Stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday.

The power utility is set to implement Stage 1 load shedding from 9am until 10pm tonight.

On Tuesday, Eskom successfully returned a generation unit each at the Medupi and Majuba power stations to service. On Monday, unit 2 at Koeberg was synchronised into the grid.

"This additional capacity has significantly reduced the strain on the generation system. The progress, however, is still not sufficient to enable us to suspend this current unfortunate period of load shedding," said the utility in a statement.

The news comes as South Africans have experienced load shedding from Friday, 10 July.

Eskom said the generation system has improved as such that it will move from implementing Stage 2 load shedding to Stage 1 load shedding.

"Eskom wishes to assure the public that implementing load shedding is the last resort, in order to protect the national grid."

Meanwhile the return to service of a unit each at Tutuka and Kendal power stations has been delayed as teams work around the clock to return them to service.

For the power utility, the colder weather also means demand for electricity has risen significantly.

"We therefore urge the public to continue assisting us in managing consumption in order to reduce the impact of the supply constraints."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.