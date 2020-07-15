East Africa: Dr. Hamdouk Chairs IGAD Summit

14 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Inter-Governmental Agency for Development (IGAD) chaired by the Transitional Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamdouk held, Wednesday, a video conference meeting with the participation of all Presidents of the organization's member states.

Acting Foreign Minister, Dr. Omar Gamaredeen said in press statements that the meeting discussed a report presented by the Security Committee on the implementation of the peace decisions in the State of South Sudan, explaining that the meeting welcomed the steps taken by the State of South Sudan concerning the division of the state and the formation of new government to realize peace.

"The meeting, also, discussed a report presented by Sudan on the arrangements and IGAD's dealing with COVID-19 pandemic" He said.

Gamaredeen described the summit as successful, adding that IGAD member-states lauded Sudan's leadership for this period.

