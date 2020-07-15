Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Meets Darfur Lawyers Committee

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk reviewed with a delegation representing Darfur Lawyers Committee the possibility for turning the sit-ins into conferences and workshops to be organized in all the Sudanese states.

Dr. Hamdouk who received the lawyers, at his office,Tuesday, affirmed commitment to coordinate with the committee to make the project a success, expressing full readiness to cooperate in this connection.

Member of the delegation, Al-Sadig Ali Hassan said the meeting discussed the phenomena of the sit-ins, the security situations in the country and the local and national issues.

Al-Sadig said Fatta Barno massacre was also, discussed where, the Prime Minister expressed his deep concern over the violations committed against the innocents, affirming the masses' rights of peaceful expression.