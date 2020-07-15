Africa: Sudan Hands Over Its Final Report On the Renaissance Dam to AU

14 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan sent, Tuesday, its final report on the AU- Renaissance Dam Negotiations between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopian to the African Union.

The final report includes Sudan's assessment to the round of negotiations which started in July.3 and ended in July.13 and the limited progress in the pending issues.

Sudan has also, attached to its report a draft balanced and fair agreement that is suitable to be the basis for a comprehensive and acceptable agreement between the three countries, and it is an update of the draft agreement that Sudan had presented to the parties at the end of the previous negotiating round that took place under the umbrella of the initiative of thee Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

The South Africa President, the Chairman of current AU session is expected to call for a summit including the Heads of State of the African Bureau and heads of state and government of the three countries to consider the next step.

