Sudan: Matouk - Visit of Mediation's Delegation to Khartoum Aims to Pushing Peace File Forward

Khartoum — The Rapporteur of the Southern Sudan's Mediation Committee for Peace Negotiations, Juba; Dr. Duo Matouk, noted that the visit of the mediation delegation headed by Tut Galwak, the Adviser of the President of the State of South Sudan for the Security Affairs, and representatives of the armed struggle movements in Khartoum was for the purpose of pushing the peace process file in Juba.

He indicated in a press conference this afternoon at the Salam Rotana Hotel, the visit has constituted an opportunity for discussions with officials of the Sovereign Council, the transitional government, and the political forces on the five tracks of Juba peace talks that continued for months; noting to some obstacles that faced the negotiation process representing in the pending issues of the authority; the wealth sharing, and the security arrangements.

He pointed to 20 points of differences between the government and the Revolutionary Front track which has been reduced to six points due to the efforts made by the mediation and cooperation shown by the delegations of the Government of Sudan and the Revolutionary Front in Juba's platform, a matter that made the mediation decide to arrive Khartoum and engage in discussions with the officials in the Sovereign and the Ministers Councils, and the political leaders on the left six pivotal points.

He added that the discussions resulted in consensus on all these issues, expressing thanks to the government of Sudan and the representatives of the Armed Struggle Movements for their great cooperation with the mediation, which culminated with full agreement on these issues.