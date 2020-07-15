Sudan: Mediation - Peace in Sudan Became Reality

Khartoum — The Rapporteur of the South Sudan Mediation Committee, Dhio Mattuk has underlined that peace in Sudan has become a reality and the Armed Struggle Movements including the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, Al-Hilo Wing, are committed to realize peace in Sudan.

The South Sudanese mediator said in a press conference held, Wednesday, in Rotana Hotel in the presence of the Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Tayshi sai d the delay of signing the National Issues Agreement has nothing to do with the Security Arrangements File.

He indicated that the government delegation will leave for Juba to discuss some issues concerning procedural arrangements, adding that there are no complicated issues that need time.

Mattuk has affirmed the Southern Mediation keenness to realize comprehensive peace agreement, referring that the mediation invited all the movements including Abdul Wahid Nur who sent a message confirming his participation in the peace process, but he did not show up.

He indicated to Al-Hilo commitment to negotiate durable peace in Sudan.

"We, as the state of South Sudan, do not object to Abdel Wahid's presence to negotiate with the government in Khartoum," Mattouk said. "We support that, encourage him to the peace process, and we will give him any support," he added.