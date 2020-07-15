Sudan: Revolutionary Front - Draft of Agreement Approved, and the Signing in Juba

Khartoum — The Sudan's Revolutionary Front has affirmed its agreement on the draft agreement that was prepared after the peace talks held in Juba, and recently moved to Khartoum, while it has stipulated the return to Juba for the signing in agreement with the South-Sudanese mediation.

The SRF has issued an official statement which was signed by its spokesman, Osama Saeed, to clarify the concerns about the signing of the National Pivotal Issues.

The SRF has pointed in the statement to its reception of a draft agreement on the paper of the central national issues from the mediation committee of the Sudanese peace talks after they were negotiated in Khartoum with the parties of the Sudanese government.

The SRF has announced in the statement its approval to the draft agreement and its six articles, its agreement with the mediation committee that it will be signed later in Juba, after the agreement on the axis of security arrangements and the remaining outstanding issues, underling in the statement that the paper of the National Pivotal Issues is part of the National Issues paper in which some issues remain to be agreed upon in the upcoming negotiation sessions in Juba.