South Africa: France to Extend a Helping Hand to South Africa As It Enters the COVID-19 Storm

Reopening of schools in Alexandra and Tembisa, Gauteng. Screening of learners and staff members in compliance with health, safety and social distancing requirements during the reopening of schools to ensure safety of learners at Rev A. Mapheto Primary School, Eastbank High School and MC Weiller Primary School in Alexandra.

analysis

The French embassy has received a list of specific needs from SA's Department of Health, and two days ago the French medical and other agencies met to see how they would meet the country's specific needs.

As France's Covid-19 pandemic subsides and South Africa enters the eye of the storm, Paris is planning to donate medical supplies and equipment to this country to help it fight the disease.

France is also discussing with its European Union partners the provision of more financial assistance to South Africa to help it manage the economic fallout of Covid-19 and the lockdown it has imposed to try to control its spread.

France's ambassador to South Africa Aurélien Lechevallier told Daily Maverick, "We are working on a package to also deliver medical equipment to South Africa.

"We have been, very recently, these last two weeks, in close co-ordination with the Department of Health to see if, now that in France the figures are a little bit going down, how we could maybe send useful materials to help South Africa cope with the current crisis."

He said France was co-ordinating this effort with the embassies of other EU member states, to give the initiative extra momentum....