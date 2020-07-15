South Africa: The 2021 Municipal Poll Pushes On Regardless of COVID-19, Says IEC

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

MPs' questions on the latest governance nostrum - holding local, provincial and national elections at the same time - were batted back by the Electoral Commission of South Africa on Tuesday. That's because the decision is up to MPs as law- and policymakers.

As things stand, the 2021 local government elections must be held between 4 August 2021 and 1 November 2021. Those are the outermost dates of the permissible time-frame of 90 days either side of the last municipal elections.

But ANC and EFF MPs asked about combining all elections for all three spheres of government when the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Tuesday 14 July briefed the parliamentary home affairs committee.

And what about postponing the 2021 municipal elections because of Covid-19? asked EFF MP Mgcini Tshwaku, because door-to-door campaigning was "necessary mass work", but made difficult by physical distancing.

As the IEC maintained it is planning for local government to go ahead in 2021, MPs did not get simple answers on combining local, provincial and national elections to take back to political party HQ.

"The question [of combining elections]... is first and foremost a policy decision. In other words, a decision that's your decision... It's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

