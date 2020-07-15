Gambia: Family's Intervention Helped COVID-19 Patient Escape

14 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Superintendent Lamin Njie, the Public Relation Officer of the Gambia Police Force on 14th July 2020 confirmed to this medium that family members of a COVID-19 patient in Manjai Kunda interfered and obstructed health workers which enabled the patient to escape.

"The Office of the Inspector-General of Police is working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Task Force has identified and located a positive case of Covid-19 at Manjai Kunda in the Kanifing Municipality," Njie said.

Superintendent Njie said on Saturday, 11th July 2020, a team of health workers with police visited the home of the patient for isolation and treatment. During the visit, the family members of the patient interfered and obstructed the personnel leading to the escape of the patient.

PRO Njie said the fleeing patient; name withheld is believed to be in his early 30s.

"Members of the public who may have information about the patient are urged to contact 1025 or the nearest police station for his apprehension and isolation at the treatment centre," PRO Njie said.

Superintendent Njie said COVID-19 is a pandemic disease which spreads rapidly and therefore it should be the concern of all to ensure that support is given to health workers for positive cases to be quickly isolated for treatment.

"Individuals are advised that obstruction or interference of these Public officials whilst on duty amounts to an offence and those found wanting will be dealt with according to the law," said PRO Njie.

PRO Njie urged the general public to be vigilant and report individuals who are positive of COVID-19.

