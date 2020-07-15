Gambia: Justice Minister to Table Motion for the Extension of Public Emergency

14 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

The Minister of Justice, Dawda Jallow in accordance with section 34(5) (a) (i) of the 1997 constitution, will today lay a motion for the extension of the State of Public Emergency for a period of 45 days effective 15th July 2020.

The motion will also affirm the period of emergency regulations made in the motion in accordance with section 5(2) of the emergency powers act, effective Wednesday 15th July 2020.

The motion will be debated by lawmakers and when adopted will take effect Wednesday 15th July 2020 and will elapse 15th August 2020.

