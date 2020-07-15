South Africa: Statement On the Virtual Cabinet Meeting of Friday, 10 July and 12 July 2020

press release

1. Update on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Cabinet received a status report from the National Coronavirus Command Council. It comprised submissions and recommendations from the Ministerial Advisory Council on Coronavirus and the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoint).

Cabinet appreciated the progress made in the reopening of businesses under Level 3 of the Risk-Adjusted Approach. It was apprised on the latest infection figures and hospital occupancy rate as the continued number of infections were being reported, particularly in the three provinces -Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Cabinet deliberated on the proposed interventions to further tighten existing measures to assist in reducing the number of infections and freeing of hospital beds in anticipation of the projected rise in new infections. The interventions included the reintroduction of a curfew and suspension of the sale of alcohol.

Cabinet approved all the proposed interventions aimed at saving lives and minimizing the movement of people during this lockdown period. President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the nation on these measures. Ministers are currently holding media briefings to unpack all these interventions.

2. State of Disaster

Cabinet approved the extension of the National State of Disaster to 15 August 2020, which is due to lapse on 15 July 2020. The extension is in terms of Section 27(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 Act 57 of 2002.

The current regulations and directives gazetted in terms of the Disaster Management Act of 2002 remain relevant during the Risk-Adjusted Approach in easing the lockdown restrictions and managing COVID-19 infections within the health protocols.

3. Appointments

Cabinet approved the following appointments:

3.1 Mr Kgathatso Tlhakudi as Director-General (DG) in the Department of Public Enterprises.

3.2 Advocate Mikateko Joyce Maluleke as DG in the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.