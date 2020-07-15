Liberia: Saye-Maye Cole Among Top 8 Finalists for Hermann Gmeiner Int'l Award

With over 200 nominations, Liberian Educator, Saye-Maye Cole is among the top eight finalists for this year's Hermann Gmeiner award organized by SOS Children's Village International.

The award is in two categories, male and female. The female category include: Aliya Rayeva of Kazakhstan; Kristina Ivanuš, Croatia; Rhoda Namtende, Kenya; and Shteriyana Danova, Bulgaria. The male category features Alfred Muharremi of Albania; Gebre-egziabher Gebre, Ethiopia; Lucian Mustata, Romania and Saye-Maye Cole, Liberia.

Among the top four male finalists, Saye-Maye is the only Liberian and he believes, when given the support through a massive vote, will emerge as winner for the award.

The award is for inspiring SOS alumni who have braved the storms of life and are role models, outstanding in their fields (social, cultural, athletic or professional) and have given back to society by contributing to the well-being of others and the greater good of their community.

As an alumnus of the SOS Children's Village, Saye-Maye is calling on all Liberians to vote him as the next winner for the Hermann Gmeiner Award. "Winning the award will give me a bigger platform for fund raising and open more doors for underprivileged Liberian students to get quality education from world-recognized universities and colleges," he said.

Saye-Maye is a staunch supporter when it comes to seeking educational opportunities for underprivileged children in Liberia.

"For me, education is a conduit to success," he says. "My aim is to help children in Liberia who are underprivileged get quality education around the world so that when they return, will become an asset to our society."

Knowing how education helped him, Saye-Maye mentors students to stay in school. He coaches them on the importance of volunteerism, and encourages students to participate in leadership roles. Some of his student mentees are today members of their student council governments in their respective high schools.

Part of Saye-Maye's work is to recruit outstanding high school students through a competitive process for local and international scholarships. Every year, Saye-Maye and his team evaluate at least 500 applications form students in Montserrado, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Bomi and Margibi who are seeking higher education.

Currently, Saye-Maye serves as Liberia's National Coordinator for United World College and Givat Haviva International School Israel.

The voting for the Hermann Gmeiner Award ends on July 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. Central European Time. Those wishing to support to Saye-Maye Cole are asked to proceed to the online polling platform at: https://www.sos-childrensvillages.org/who-we-are/hermann-gmeiner-award/2020-hermann-gmeiner-award.