Nigeria: In New York City - Gokada CEO, Fahim Saleh, Found Dead, Body Dismembered

15 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Fahim Saleh, the co-founder of ride-hailing service, Gokada, in Nigeria was on Tuesday afternoon found dead at his apartment in New York City, United States.

The "33-year-old technology entrepreneur", Saleh's dismembered body according to New York Times report was found in his luxury condominium building after which his torso and electric saw were detected nearby by the police.

His sister was said to have been the first to notice the body at around 3:30 p.m. when she went to check on him after not hearing from him for a day

The national newspaper report also indicated that there were several large plastic bags in the Manhattan apartment, purportedly planned to be used in packing the dismembered body.

"The police did not immediately identify the man, but several friends who spoke on the condition of anonymity said he was Fahim Saleh, a 33-year-old technology entrepreneur and the owner of the condo where the body was found," NYT reported.

His company, Gokada, was one of the motorbike hailing service affected by the Lagos State ban of Okada (motorbikes) and tricycles on restricted routes and bridges in 15 out of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state,

The enforcement of the Lagos State 2012 state Traffic Law according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was necessitated due to the growing threats to the security of lives of residents.

Gokada according to Crunchbase has in total raised funding to the sum of $12.4 million.

The company after the enforcement of the Lagos State Traffic Law has redirected its service to delivery.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.