Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Masiyiwa Steps Up Campaign for Use of Face Masks

15 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

Businessman and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa has urged people to wear masks in the fight to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The AU Special Envoy for COVID-19 wrote:

By now it should be clear to everybody that the most powerful tool to fight CoronaVirus infection is the humble Mask!

We have to wear Masks for the next 12 months, every day, in much the same way, we wear clothes.

They must become an essential part of our clothing, like underwear!

If you wear the same Mask every day, it will become smelly, and lose its real effectiveness.

Every person should have at least three masks, and change one every day.

Unless you work in a hospital, the type of Mask you need does not have to be made of any special material.

An old bed sheet can make great Masks. For Children old school uniforms are good Mask materials.

Putting on a Mask is bigger than washing hands, but together, Masks and regular washing of hands will stop the spread of Covid-19!

As Special Envoy I have now secured more than 200 million per month, of what are known as N-95 Masks, used by doctors and nurses. These are available at a price not exceeding $2 per Mask, on the platform for Medical Supplies, that I set up for African governments: www.AMSP.Africa

It is a not-for-profit platform owned by AfriEximbank and the Africa CDC (Africa Centres for Disease Control & Prevention).

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.