Liberia: 'Liberia Needs Deliverance' Clergyman Blames Country's Woes to Killing of President William R. Tolbert, Jr

Monrovia — United States based Liberian clergyman, Prophet Amos Warter Zor says the death of former President William R. Tolbert, Jr. and 13 officials of his Government in 1980 opened a floodgate of turmoil that continues to haunt Liberia more than 40 years after the incident.

On April 12, 1980, a military junta led by a group of scarcely educated low ranking officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia overthrew a civilian Government and in the process murdered the then President Tolbert.

Days later, 13 high ranking Government officials were also killed by firing squad at a beach in Monrovia, to the applause of hundreds of jubilant onlookers. Tolbert and his officials' sins, according to the coup's leader, Master Sargent Samuel Kanyon Doe were misrule of power, corruption and nepotism.

But ten years later, Liberia erupted into a brutal civil war that lasted for 15 years and claimed the lives of over 250,000 people including Doe himself the war also pillaged the country and sent thousands into exile.

Although the country is now enjoying relative peace and stability following three successive presidential elections, the scars of the war are still visible.

The self-professed Prophet Zor says the death of Tolbert, along with other officials was a national tragedy that has brought curse to the land. And to heal the land, it requires national deliverance and reconciliation.

"Liberia needs deliverance and reconciliation. Not only about our country now but the future. Our children's future and generation to come," he said.

"This year mark us 40 years going to war and instability, and trouble and lawlessness being so much in Liberia. And that has decreased our pride and causing us to lose our importance, having no base and foundation for the next generation to come."

He made the assertions at a press conference marking the close of a fact finding mission to Liberia that he embarked on since March this year.

The mission, he said, will set the pace for the nationwide deliverance and reconciliation conferences. He thanked the people of Lofa County for freely donating a parcel of land to be used as a prayer garden.

As part of the mission, Zor revealed that he has met with several stakeholders including governmental and religious institutions spreading his messages of deliverance and reconciliation for Liberia.

Some of the institutions include the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Liberia immigration Services (LIS), the Liberia marketing Association, the Ministry of International Affairs (MIA) and the Council of Churches and other religious body.

He thanked heads of the institutions for the warm reception and support to the movement.

Responding to why he was meeting with these selected groups, Prophet Zor explained these institutions, through their actions or inactions led to the war and mayhem.

The AFL, he said was used as an instrument to orchestrate the violence

and it was important to engage them in the process. The LIS, he noted was guiding the borders that led the rebels to enter Liberia in late 1989 and the 1990s. The market women and the mass public were chanting slogans and jubilating in favor of the army as they raged havoc.

Repeating a famous slogan "Native woman born soldier; soldier killed Tolbert" he said was sung by the women and other sympathizers.

Speaking further, he said the silence of the Church and the inability of 'men of conscience' to speak up against the forces of evil led to escalation of the violence.

"Liberia is the oldest African nation that was honored, that carried the gospel and that give life to other nations in Africa. It was the bright and shining star in Africa. Today she is known as nothing, a parasite, a country that is outlaw and fighting for stability," he lamented.

"The reason is the killing of President William R. Tolbert, Jr. This is sad to know that our country has been in 40 years of war, roaming and fighting one another, churches fighting one another. This was the responsibility of the Church, Bishops, and Pastors during those days. When they were going to stand with one word, to stand for the truth, our country would not have gone through this madness."