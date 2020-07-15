Africa: Victoria Falls Safari Lodge Named Among the Top 5 Resort Hotels in Africa

15 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Own Correspondent

Zimbabwe has once again been put on the global tourist map, with Victoria Falls Safari Lodge being named among the Top 5 Africa Resort Hotels in the 2020 World's Best Awards by prestigious United States magazine Travel + Leisure.

Each year hundreds of thousands of Travel + Leisure readers vote in the World's Best Awards on their favourite hotels, cities, islands and more, with hotels rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge took fifth place, behind The Oyster Box in Umhlanga Rocks, La Residence in Franschhoek, South Africa, Tongabezi Lodge, Livingstone, Zambia and Elewana Arusha Coffee Lodge, Arusha, Tanzania.

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) chief executive Ross Kennedy said recognition of this importance from one of the most respected travel publications in the world was extremely rewarding and satisfying.

"For the operations team and all our employees, it is a very important accolade that endorses their commitment and energy to deliver such memorable experiences to our guests," Kennedy said.

"In a highly competitive market across Africa, to be recognised alongside such outstanding properties in the Top 5, is so heartening," he added.

Travel + Leisure stated: "Travelling in sub-Saharan Africa isn't all game reserves and safari glamour. There are tented camps and giraffe sightings galore for those who want them, but beyond the continent's wild places, a bevy of relaxing resorts standby should visitors find themselves itching to escape the Land Rover for a few days.

"This year's list of the best resorts in Africa captures the thrilling variety of experiences on offer, whether you'd like to tip back Syrah in the South African winelands, swim in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean, or gaze down at the vertiginous drop of the Victoria Falls."

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge was also named in the Travel + Leisure's Top 5 Resort Hotels in Africa in 2019, while it was named in their Top 500 List for Best Hotels in the World in 2005 and in the Top 25 properties in Africa and the Middle East in 2004.

AAT is a leading Zimbabwean hospitality group, operating a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls, namely, Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma - Dinner & Drum Show.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.