South Africa: Mining Output Decline Slows in May to Almost 30 Percent

After very limited operations in April, South Africa's mining sector underwent a gradual reboot in May. The result was that production in the sector that month "only" fell 30% year-on-year after plunging a revised 50.3% in April, according to data published by Stats SA on Tuesday, 14 July.

The reboot of the mining sector in May, championed by DMRE Minister Gwede Mantashe, was a lifeline of sorts thrown to a sector that was sinking like a stone. Production for the month fell 29.8% year-on-year. This was after an ear-popping descent in April, which Stats SA initially pegged at around 47% but has now revised to 50.3%.

The decline was across the board. Gold production was 20% lower in May after plummeting 60% in April. Iron ore output was 66% lower, platinum group metals (PGMs) 27%. Coal production only declined 9.6% as mines that supply Eskom have been allowed to operate since the lockdown hit in late March.

Worryingly but not surprisingly, mine production of building materials was down 54%. There is not a lot of construction and building going on at the moment, which has significant consequences for investment and employment.

Aside from the April collapse, "the level of activity...