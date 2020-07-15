South Africa: Mining Output Decline Slows in May to Almost 30 Percent

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

After very limited operations in April, South Africa's mining sector underwent a gradual reboot in May. The result was that production in the sector that month "only" fell 30% year-on-year after plunging a revised 50.3% in April, according to data published by Stats SA on Tuesday, 14 July.

The reboot of the mining sector in May, championed by DMRE Minister Gwede Mantashe, was a lifeline of sorts thrown to a sector that was sinking like a stone. Production for the month fell 29.8% year-on-year. This was after an ear-popping descent in April, which Stats SA initially pegged at around 47% but has now revised to 50.3%.

The decline was across the board. Gold production was 20% lower in May after plummeting 60% in April. Iron ore output was 66% lower, platinum group metals (PGMs) 27%. Coal production only declined 9.6% as mines that supply Eskom have been allowed to operate since the lockdown hit in late March.

Worryingly but not surprisingly, mine production of building materials was down 54%. There is not a lot of construction and building going on at the moment, which has significant consequences for investment and employment.

Aside from the April collapse, "the level of activity...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

