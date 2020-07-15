Nigeria: Gokada CEO Fahim Saleh Murdered

15 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Aishat Babatunde

The Chief Executive Officer of the motorcycle-sharing platform, Gokada, Fahim Saleh, is dead.

Mr Faleh's body was found Tuesday afternoon decapitated in his Manhattan apartment in the U.S., the New York Daily News reported.

The tech entrepreneur's limbless, headless torso was found inside his Manhattan condo Tuesday afternoon with an electric saw lying next to the remains, the paper quoted the police as saying.

Mr Saleh, 33, is believed to have bought the condo for $2.25 million last year.

More details later...

