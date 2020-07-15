Nigeria: Ex-3SC Boss Bode Oyewole Is Dead

15 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Oyo State chapter, has commiserated with the family of late Bode Oyewole, a former Chairman of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

It condoled with the family in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Niyi Alebiosu and secretary, Adewale Tijani, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The association also condoled with the management and supporters of 3SC over the demise of the former chairman.

Mr Oyewole, also a former state chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

The association recalled the administrative shrewdness and ingenuity of the departed football administrator.

This, it said, was responsible for the remarkable success recorded by 3SC during his time as the club's chairman.

The SWAN chapter said that the late Oyewole was the chairman of 3SC when the club won the domestic league and West African Football Union (WAFU) in 1998.

It described the former football administrator as a seasoned journalist who served as chairman of the NUJ in the state between 1978 and 1980.

The association prayed God to repose the deceased's soul and grant his family fortitude to bear the great loss.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.