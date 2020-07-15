Nigeria: NDDC Probe - No Harm Should Befall Our Daughter, Rivers Warns

15 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ernest Chinwo

Port Harcourt — Following the face-off between the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and a former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joy Nunieh, the Rivers State Government yesterday warned that it would not tolerate any harm coming the way of the ex-NDDC boss, who is an indigene of the state.

The state government called on forces behind the ongoing probe of the commission to ensure the security of Nunieh.

Nunieh had accused Akpabio of illegalities, including directing her to pad the agency's budget.

She also alleged that the minister influenced her removal from office because she refused to do his bidding

When she featured on ARISE News Channel on Monday, she also alleged that Akpabio sexually harassed her.

But in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, the state government disclosed that the state is solidly behind her.

Nsirim, however, said the government would never support any action capable of jeopardising the laudable intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the commission for optimum performance.

The statement said: "Rivers State Government has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the NDDC in which the name of our daughter, Dr. Joy Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the commission, has been dragged into.

"We hereby call on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joy Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.

"We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardise the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.

"However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual harm or perceived danger.

"The state owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen. We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.