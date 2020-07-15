Nigeria: Major Shake-Up As Army Redeploys 36 Generals

Abuja — Nigerian Army Headquarters yesterday announced the redeployment of 36 generals and General Officers Commanding (GOCs).

Other senior officers in the rank of Brigadier-General and Colonel were also affected in a major shake-up that had become a regular feature under the administration of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai and other military service chiefs.

A statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said the new postings and appointments were designed to rekindle the spirit of professionalism.

He said the posting, which was approved by Buratai was "a routine, normal exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency".

The highlights of the postings showed that Major General Lucky Irabor was moved from the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja Department of Training and Operations to Training and Doctrine Command, Minna as Commander.

Major General FO Agugo from 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt redeployed to Headquarters NA Signal Corps, Apapa Lagos as Corps Commander Signals while Major General M Mohammed was moved from Headquarters NA Signal Corps Apapa Lagos to Office of the COAS and appointed Special Adviser, Nigerian Army University, Biu.

Others include Major General AM Dikko from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry Lagos to NA Training Centre Kontagora and appointed Commander; Major General US Yakubu from NA Corps of Artillery Kontagora to Army Headquarters, Abuja (AHQ), as Chief of Administration (Army); Major General BO Sawyer from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans to NA Armour School in Bauchi as Commandant; Major General IO Uzamere from NA College of Logistics in Lagos now redeployed to AHQ Abuja, Department of Logistics, as Chief of Logistics (Army).

Also, Major General JO Irefin from Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos to Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt as General Officer Commanding (GOC), while Major General JO Akomolafe was redeployed from Headquarters NA Armour Corps in Bauchi to DHQ in Abuja as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation.

Others senior officers affected in the shake-up are: Major General CO Ude from NA Resource Centre in Abuja to Defence Headquarters, as Chief of Defence Training and Operations; Major General HR Momoh from Defence Space Administration in Abuja to AHQ Department of Policy and Plans, as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans/ Director Special Duties; Major General AT Hamman from DHQ to AHQ Garrison and appointed Commander; Major General OA Akinyemi from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria was moved to Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi in Lagos as Deputy Commandant, while Major General MH Magaji was redeployed from NA Amour School to Headquarters NA Armour Corps and appointed Commander.

The new postings showed that Major General MA Masanawa was redeployed from Defence Headquarters to NA Ordinance School Lagos as Commandant even as Major General JI Unuigbe from AHQ Department of Logistics was posted to DHQ as Chief of Defence Logistics.

Others are Major General JGK Myam - the erstwhile Commander of AHQ Garrison in Abuja was named Commander of NA Corps of Artillery.

Major General GA Umelo was redeployed from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding; Major General SE Udounwa from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans to Army War College Abuja as Commandant; Major General MO Enendu from Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre to NA College of Logistics and appointed Commandant; Major General GS Abdullahi from DHQ to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed Director General and Major General BN Salami from NA School of Supply and Transport redeployed to Headquarters NA Corps of Supply and Transport as Commander.

Others affected include: Major General FO Omoigui from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole Maiduguri and appointed Deputy Theater Commander; Major General IO Ehiorobo from NA School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering to Headquarters NA Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and appointed Commander; Major General KI Mukhtar from AHQ Department of Army Administration is now the Commandant Depot NA Zaria.

The erstwhile Commandant, Army War College Nigeria, Major General C Ofoche, was redeployed to AHQ Department of Policy and Plans as Director of Plans while Major General AB Ibrahim moves from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Defence Space Administration as Director Support Services even as Brigadier General IO Adewa retained his position as the Acting General Managing Director, NA Properties Limited.

Similarly, Brigadier General KA Kazir was posted from Headquarters NA Engineers to Headquarters 43 Engineers Brigade as Commander; Brigadier General MU Abdullahi moved from NA Intelligence and Cyber Warfare School to 58 Signal Brigade and appointed Commander; Brigadier General MB Dala from NA Resource Centre to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna and appointed Director Exams.

Similarly, Brigadier General BR Sinjen was redeployed from Headquarters NA Corps of Artillery to AHQ Department of Training and Operations as Acting Director of Operations while Brigadier General SI Igbinomwanhia from 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri to AHQ Department of Training and Operations and appointed Acting Director Campaign Plan; Brigadier General HG Tafida from AHQ Department of Logistics to NA School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering and appointed Acting Commandant; Brigadier General AO Arogbofa from 102 Division Equipment Support to AHQ Department of Logistics as Acting Director Equipment, Maintenance, Brigadier General EC Lot from Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria to Headquarters 52 Signal Brigade as Commander.

Others are Colonel B Sarki from Defence Intelligence College to 6 Military Intelligence Brigade and appointed Acting Commander, Colonel KO Ogunsoya from DHQ to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Chief of Staff, Colonel TO Antigha from Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena to Defence Headquarters and appointed Acting Executive Director Armed Forces Radio; Colonel MM Dole from Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force, Ndjamena and appointed Military Public Information Officer; Colonel AF Maimagani is to remain in Headquarters Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic) as Acting Director Chaplain (Roman Catholic).

The statement said all postings and appointments take effect from July 20, 2020.