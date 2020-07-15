Nigeria: COVID-19 - 24% of Nigerians Don't Have Hand Washing Soap - NBS

15 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Francis Arinze Iloani

The National Bureau of Statistics reports that 24 percent of households in Nigeria do not have sufficient soap to wash hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A report released on Tuesday by the NBS also revealed that seven percent of households reported insufficient water for washing hands.

"The most readily available COVID-19 preventative measure is washing hands with soap and water; however, insufficient access to soap and water for washing is a hindrance for some households," the report stated.

Analysis of the report showed that 73 percent of respondents reported wearing a mask and 77 percent washing their hands all or most of the time after being in public.

"The vast majority of respondents practice safety measures to minimize the risk of contracting the virus," the report disclosed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.