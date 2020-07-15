Nigeria: 'All Airports in Nigeria to Reopen in 7 Days'

Lagos — It may take one week for all the remaining airports to reopen for commercial operations, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said on Tuesday.

Director-General of the apex regulatory agency, Capt. Musa Nuhu, who spoke Tuesday night at a webinar on the review of Aviation restart, however, said before the end of Wednesday, four more airports might be approved.

"It will take one week to get all the airports open," the DG said, advising airlines to contact the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on the status of any airport before they start selling tickets for the airport.

He said though all the other airports were expected to reopen today as earlier announced by the Federal Government, it came with a caveat which was fulfilling the requirements for their reopening.

The DG said the NCAA inspectors were expected to visit some of the airports Tuesday but they were stuck in Calabar, Cross River State due to bad weather.

He disclosed that Calabar, Benin, Yola and Kaduna airports might be approved Wednesday while on Thursday the inspection team would visit Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Ilorin.