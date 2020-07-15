Nigeria: 'All Airports in Nigeria to Reopen in 7 Days'

15 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — It may take one week for all the remaining airports to reopen for commercial operations, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said on Tuesday.

Director-General of the apex regulatory agency, Capt. Musa Nuhu, who spoke Tuesday night at a webinar on the review of Aviation restart, however, said before the end of Wednesday, four more airports might be approved.

"It will take one week to get all the airports open," the DG said, advising airlines to contact the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on the status of any airport before they start selling tickets for the airport.

He said though all the other airports were expected to reopen today as earlier announced by the Federal Government, it came with a caveat which was fulfilling the requirements for their reopening.

The DG said the NCAA inspectors were expected to visit some of the airports Tuesday but they were stuck in Calabar, Cross River State due to bad weather.

He disclosed that Calabar, Benin, Yola and Kaduna airports might be approved Wednesday while on Thursday the inspection team would visit Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Ilorin.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.