Nigeria: Magu - PDP Left Behind Huge Corruption Mess - Presidency

15 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The presidency, on Tuesday, alleged that the volume and reach of the anti-corruption crusade so far reflected what the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, left behind.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said this while reacting to issues raised by the PDP since the beginning of the interrogation of suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari, who is an African Union anti-corruption champion, would not fail Nigerians in the ongoing fight against graft.

He noted that Buhari had assured all Nigerians that he would not be deterred by baseless criticisms by the opposition in his determination to eradicate rampant and chronic corruption.

Shehu, while fielding questions from State House reporters, alleged that corruption became so normalized by the PDP that they had difficulty defining what is "corruption" and "theft".

He lauded Buhari's determination to end corruption in the country as responsible for the number of highly publicized charges and cases.

"A large number of cases, new and old, may appear to be daunting but PDP, which is now heckling the President, has forgotten that the party bequeathed this to the current administration.

"They had a large number of cases they did not investigate and prosecute," he said.

Shehu also cautioned the PDP to allow the process of investigation and prosecution to work instead of being preemptive about ongoing cases and unduly agitating the public.

