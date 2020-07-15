Malawi: Nsanje Chiefs Ask for Enacted New Laws Sensitization

Nsanje — Traditional Leaders in Nsanje have bemoaned lack of knowledge on most of the country's enacted laws.

Traditional Leaders made the observation during their meeting Monday when they were being briefed on the new proposed Chiefs Act laws.

Traditional Authority (TA) Chimombo noted that most of the traditional leaders including him has no or inadequate knowledge on the current enacted laws.

He said most of them are using the old laws when discharging their duties in their areas of jurisdiction.

"It is a known fact that we as traditional leaders we do not have enough knowledge on the newly enacted laws such as Marriage and In heritage Act 2016, among others. Lack of knowledge by the traditional leaders is more like committing suicide.

"We even don't know the cases which we can handle as traditional leaders. We just take any case as it is without taking into consideration on what the laws say," he explained.

Senior Chief Mbenje asked the District Commissioner (DC) to facilitate the awareness process so that traditional leaders should have knowledge on the enacted laws.

"We really need to be sensitized on the current enacted laws. Most of us, we are blank on the laws which is compromising our work as traditional leaders. Our DC should take up the issue," he said.

Nsanje District Commissioner (DC), Douglas Moffat said the Council would look into the concerns raised by the traditional authorities.