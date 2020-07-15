Liberia: GOL, France Sign 10 Million Euros Grant to Support Nat'l TVET Policy

The Government of Liberia represented by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning Hon. Samuel D. Tweah Jr., and the AgenceFrancaise de Development (AFD), represented by France Ambassador Terence Wills, on Tuesday July 14, 2020, signed 10 million Euros grant agreement to support Liberia’s National TVET Policy.

The project aims to promote the socio-vocational integration of young people in Liberia, in the economic sectors which bear the promise of growth and employment; and will develop new economic opportunities in rural areas.

The project is aligned with the priorities of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) of the Government and will support the implementation of the national TVET strategy.

Finance and Development Planning Hon. Samuel D. Tweah Jr., who congratulated the People of the Republic of France on their historic celebration of the French Revolution, known as the French Day, praised French Ambassador Terence Wills for being a "champion of practical development" in Liberia over the years.

Hon. Tweah speaking at the occasion lauded the Government of France for its support to Liberia, especially the budget contribution.

Accordingly, Hon. Tweah explained that youth employability in Liberia and Africa should be taken to a new level, because the rate at which young people in Africa were entering the job market were not sustainable, due to the fact that the formal sector cannot absorb everyone, instead focus is needed in the informal sector.

Also, he says, the rate at which the economy in Africa has to go at certain pace, should take into consideration the informal sector where young people will get right skills. He added that job creation in the informal sector will absorb most of the young people.

"There are number of programs funded by the EU, and this TVET signing today by the Government of France through the AFD; is another support from the French people. The key challenge now is how we make these programs work for the young people and how can these programs adapt to the circumstances of the young people is critical" Minister Tweah stated.

He told the French ambassador that the cardinal issue is about how the country delivers, adapt, change, and evaluate projects initiated by partners, adding that the TVET program will contribute to reducing vulnerability of young people by giving them skills and creating jobs.

However, he expressed the need to provide high quality training for young people, and said that TVET institutions need to be capacitated, as well as focusing on how TVET is being deliver, and monitor.

For his part, France Ambassador to Liberia Terence Wills said the signing of the grant will support Liberia's National TVET Policy by ensuring that over 2000 youths are train in electricity, reconstruction, agriculture, and by supporting six vocational training centers to develop agriculture through fish farming and vegetable gardening.

Ambassador Wills stated that it was important to connect the TVET with the private sector to ensure that young people will get jobs after training, stating that the program is now the second generation of TVET program.

The French Ambassador disclosed that Minister Tweah dissatisfaction about programs initiated by partners, which has led to young people not getting jobs after training, will be addressed through this Second Generation TVET program.

"Minister Tweah has been straightforward about how many youth couldn't find jobs after the training, we want the program to be successful, very complete, so we want 200 new electricians to be trained,' we want young people to look at agriculture as a smart activity that create revenue" Ambassador Wills said.

He expressed optimism that the Institute European de Cooperation de Development (IECD) will fit into government policy to diversify the economy, because Liberia imports all consumable goods. Through the program the IECD will help to process resources, add value and will create jobs for the youths.

The program will be developed by IECD, in close collaboration with Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Education to support TVET policy to develop income generation in the agriculture sector for the next 5 years. It will also serve the development of sustainable income generation in the agriculture sector through fish farming, vegetable gardening beginning September 2020.

